‘Mayor Of Kingstown’: Aidan Gillen, Hamish Allan-Headley, Nishi Munshi, Michael Beach, Mandela Van Peebles Among 12 Cast In Taylor Sheridan’s Series For Paramount+

Game of Thrones alum Aidan Gillen and Hamish Allan-Headley (Thinly Veiled) are set as series regulars opposite Jeremy Renner in Mayor of Kingstown, Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming series for Paramount+. Also set for recurring roles are James Jordan (Destroyer), Nishi Munshi (Lethal Weapon), Nichole Galicia (Defiance), Andrew Howard (Perry Mason), Michael Beach (Truth Be Told), Necar Zadegan (NCIS: New Orleans), Jason Kelley, Mandela Van Peebles (Salt N Pepa), Rob Kirkland (Criminal Minds) and Natasha Marc (The Good Lord Bird) in the series from MTV Entertainment Studios. Production is underway in Toronto.

Co-created by Sheridan and Dillon, Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

Gillen will play Milo Sunter, a leader of the Russian mob currently serving a life sentence in Kingstown’s supermax prison.

Allan-Headley will portray Robert, a SWAT Captain on the drug task force.

Jordan will play Ed Simmons, a prison guard at Kingstown Prison.

Galicia is Rebecca, Mike’s (Renner) fiercely loyal assistant.

Howard will play Duke, a key member of the Aryans and a former inmate of Kingstown Prison.

Van Peebles will portray Sam, a young prison guard in over his head.

Munshi will play Tracy McLusky, the wife of the youngest McLusky brother Kyle, who is a police officer in Kingstown.

Zadegan will portray Evelyn Foley, the Assistant District Attorney and one of the power brokers in Kingstown.

Beach will play Police Captain Kareem Moore, one of the prison captains in Kingstown.

Kelley will portray Tim Weaver, a colleague of Mike’s (Renner) from Kingstown Prison.

Kirkland is Police Captain Walter, one of the police captains in Kingstown.

Marc will play Cherry, a female inmate at the women’s prison.

Executive producing Mayor of Kingstown are Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Fuqua, David Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and Michael Friedman. MTV Entertainment Studios, Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions and 101 Studios will produce.

