‘Maya And The Three’: Rita Moreno, Zoe Saldaña, & Diego Luna Among Star-Studded Cast Of Netflix Animated Series

Netflix is gearing up for the fall debut of Maya and the Three from creator Jorge R. Gutiérrez by revealing the animated series’ star-studded cast.

The actors and the character they’ll voice are as follows: Zoe Saldaña as Princess Maya, Gabriel Iglesias as Picchu, Allen Maldonado as Rico, Stephanie Beatriz as Chimi, Diego Luna as Zatz, Gael García Bernal as The Jaguar Triplets, Alfred Molina as the God of War, Kate del Castillo as the Goddess of Death, Danny Trejo as the God of Earthquakes, Cheech Marin as the Gods of Wind & Storm, Rosie Perez as the Goddess of Gators, Queen Latifah as Gran Bruja, Wyclef Jean as Gran Brujo, Gutiérrez as King Teca, Sandra Equihua as Queen Teca, Isabela Merced as the Widow Queen, Chelsea Rendon as the Goddess of Tattoos, Joaquín Cosío as the God of Bats, Carlos Alazraqui as the God of Dark Magic, Eric Bauza as the God of Jungle Animals and Rita Moreno as Ah Puch.

Maya and the Three tells the story of a rebellious warrior princess named Maya who is about to celebrate her fifteenth birthday and her coronation when everything abruptly changes as the gods of the underworld make a shocking revelation. Maya’s life is forfeit to the god of war — a price she must pay for her family’s secret past. But if she refuses, the whole world will suffer including her family and friends. So she embarks on a quest to fulfill an ancient prophecy that foretells the coming of three great warriors who will help her defeat the gods and save humankind, according to the streamer.

The nine epic chapters weave together Aztec, Maya, and Inca mythology, and modern-day Caribbean culture.

