Matthew Mindler Dies: Former Child Star Who Went Missing Found Dead At 19

Former child star Matthew Mindler, who went missing from his rural Millersville University campus in Pennsylvania earlier this week, has been confirmed dead.

The university confirmed his death with an announcement to the student body. “It is with a grieving heart that I let you know of the death of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler from Hellertown, Pennsylvania, a first-year student at Millersville University.

“A search had been underway for Matthew since Thursday, after he was reported missing. Matthew was found deceased this morning, Saturday, August 28, in Manor Township near campus.”

The official did not disclose the cause of death or whether foul play is suspected.

Mindler costarred with Paul Rudd in 2011’s My Idiot Brother, and had just began his freshman year. He was reported missing on Wednesday Aug. 25, according to a press release from the Millersville University Police Department.

His family alerted authorities that he had left his dorm room and did not return to his room or class the following day.

