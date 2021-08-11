Matt Lopez Latinx Family Drama ‘Promised Land’ Gets ABC Series Order

ABC has picked up its second drama series for the 2021-22 season. The network has given a series order to pilot Promised Land, a Latinx family drama starring John Ortiz and Christina Ochoa.

Written by Matt Lopez and directed by Michael Cuesta, Promised Land is an epic, generation-spanning drama about two Latinx families vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley.

Ortiz stars as Joe Sandoval, the patriarch of the Sandoval family, a wealthy vineyard-owning family in the Sonoma Valley. Ochoa portrays Veronica Sandoval, the eldest daughter of the Sandovals. The cast also includes Cecilia Suárez as Lettie Sandoval, Augusto Aguilera as Mateo, Mariel Molino as Camila Sandoval, Tonatiuh as Antonio Sandoval, Andres Velez as Carlos, Katya Martín as Juana and Rolando Chusan as Billy.

Lopez executive produces with Adam Kolbrenner of Lit Entertainment Group, along with Maggie Malina and Cuesta. ABC Signature is the studio.



Promised Land is the second drama pilot picked up to series at ABC this cycle, joining music-themed drama Queens, headlined by Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez and Pepi Sonuga. ABC also has ordered three comedy pilots to series for the 2021-22 season — The Wonder Years, Maggie and Abbott Elementary.

