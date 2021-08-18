‘MasterChef’ Renewed For Season 12 By Fox

Gordon Ramsay is returning to the kitchen for another season of MasterChef. Fox has renewed the hit cooking competition series, produced by Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato, with Ramsay and fellow judges Aarón Sánchez and Joe Bastianich all returning for a 12th season.

“Obviously, Gordon is a good friend and, given the recent launch of Studio Ramsay Global, an important part of Fox’s programming and growth strategy,” said Rob Wade, President of Alternative Entertainment and Specials, Fox Entertainment. “MasterChef, Gordon, Aarón and Joe, and our fantastic partners at ESNA, have been vital to Fox’s DNA. Even in its eleventh season, this show continues to impress by sustaining Fox’s success on Wednesdays this Summer. We anticipate this momentum to continue next year when MasterChef returns for a much deserved Season 12.”

Related Story Gordon Ramsay Launches Studio Ramsay Global With Fox Entertainment As Part Of Mega-Overall Deal

MasterChef currently averages 5.0 million multi-platform viewers, according to Nielsen. Its telecasts this season, together with Crime Scene Kitchen, have led Fox to rank as the #1 broadcast network on six of this summer’s eight Wednesdays that the pair aired together.

Watch on Deadline

A new episode of MasterChef: Legends airs tonight at 8 PM ET/PT on Fox, with Ramsay challenging the home cooks to create a dish for their own personal legends. Throughout the season, legendary chefs continue to join as a guest judges, alongside Ramsay, Sánchez and Bastianich. Upcoming legends include Dominique Crenn, Niki Nakayama and more. At the end of the season, one home cook will claim the MasterChef title, the $250,000 grand prize, a complete Viking kitchen and kitchen tools and bakeware products from Oxo.

Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2020-21 Season

In addition to MasterChef, Ramsay also hosts and executive-produces Hell’s Kitchen, Masterchef Junior and Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back, as well as specials, including 2021’s Gordon Ramsay’s American Road Trip.

Ramsay and Fox Entertainment recently announced their new worldwide production venture Studio Ramsay Global to develop, produce and distribute culinary and lifestyle programming for Fox, Tubi and global markets. His earlier multimedia production company Studio Ramsay was launched in the UK in 2016 to create and develop unscripted, digital and scripted programming.

MasterChefis produced by Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam. Elisabeth Murdoch, Natalka Znak, Danny Schrader, Gordon Ramsay, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler, Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Shyam Balsé serve as executive producers.