‘Marvel’s Spidey And His Amazing Friends’ Renewed For Season 2 By Disney Junior

MARVEL'S SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS
Disney Junior

Marvel’s Spidey And His Amazing Friends will return for more adventures on Disney Junior. The children’s show, which is the first-full length Marvel series for preschoolers, has been renewed for Season 2.

The Disney Junior series follows the adventures of Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales as they team up with Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Black Panther to defeat foes like Rhino, Doc Ock and Green Goblin and learn that teamwork is the best way to save the day. Geared towards preschoolers and their families, the Spidey Team models the importance of helping others and highlights themes of friendship, cooperation and problem-solving.

The season one voice cast includes Benjamin Valic as Peter Parker, Lily Sanfelippo as Gwen Stacy and Jakari Fraser as Miles Morales.

Since its launch, Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends ranks as the top series on Disney Junior, the Disney Junior block on Disney Channel with kids 2-5, and on DisneyNOW, per Disney.

The series will return on Wednesday, Sept. 22 with the first seven episodes available on Disney+ and new episodes rollout Fridays on Disney Channel and Disney Junior.

For season one, Harrison Wilcox is executive producer, Steve Grover is supervising producer, Chris Moreno is supervising director, Chris Gilligan is consulting director and Bart Jennett is story editor. The series is produced by Disney Junior and Marvel Entertainment in association with Atomic Cartoons.

