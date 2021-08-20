Marvel’s ‘Armor Wars’ Starring Don Cheadle Taps Yassir Lester As Head Writer Of Disney+ Series

Following the success of WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki, Marvel is continuing to build on its upcoming development slate for limited series as sources say Yassir Lester has been brought on to pen Armor Wars starring Don Cheadle, who will reprise his role of James Rhodes aka War Machine. Plot details are vague other then the question being raised, what would happen if Tony Starks technology fell into the wrong hands?

Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige, will continue to produce the series has he has with each one so far and insiders add the series is still in its early days of development as a director still needs to be attached. Marvel had no comment.

Armor Wars was one of three new series Marvel announced last December during its investor’s presentation.. Marvel’s series strategy is off to a very strong start with WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki, breaking viewing records on Disney+ with WandaVision also earning several Emmy nominations including best limited series. Cheadle has already earned some Emmy recognition as well for his guest starring role on Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

As for Lester, the up-and-coming writer had been bit of a leg up on other writers meeting for the job having already worked with Cheadle on his Showtime series Black Monday as one of its lead writers and insiders say Lester’s pitch excited execs as well as Cheadle for what he thought Armor Wars could be.

Lester is repped by UTA and Lichter Grossman Nichols Adler Feldman & Clark.