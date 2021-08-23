Marlon Wayans To Star And Produce Untitled Halloween Adventure-Comedy For Netflix

20 years after making audiences laugh with his Scary Movie franchise, Marlon Wayans is making a return to his everyone’s favorite frightening holiday as sources say he is set to star and produce and untitled Halloween pic for Netflix. The adventure-comedy will be directed by Jeff Wadlow with Rob Rugan, Todd Berger, John R. Morey penning the script.

Wayans will produce along with Rick Alvarez for Ugly Baby Productions. Nathan Reimann will also produce. Wadlow will exec produce.

The story follows a teenage girl, who after accidentally unleashing an ancient and mischievous spirit on Halloween, which causes decorations to come alive and wreak havoc, must team up with the last person she’d want to in order to save their town – her skeptical father (Wayans).

The film continues Netflix’s relationship with Wayans who previously starred in and produced 2019 comedy Sextuplets, where he plays all six main characters, and 2017 groundhog day rom-com Naked. Wadlow previously collaborated with Netflix on True Memoirs of an International Assassin which he directed and stars Kevin James. This marks Reimann’s second collaboration with Netflix and Ugly Baby Productions, having previously produced Sextuplets.

While Wayans is best known for comedy classics like Scary Movie films and White Chicks, the veteran actor has been showing his range as of late starring opposite Jennifer Hudson in the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, which is currently in theaters. Wayans and Ugly Baby are repped by 3 Arts, WME and and Kevin Yorn of Morris Yorn. Wadlow is repped by Artists First, UTA and attorney David Matlof.