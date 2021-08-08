Markie Post Reactions Are Filled With Warm Memories Of The Late Actress

Tributes are pouring in for the late Markie Post, the beautiful actress whose long television career was highlighted by her stint on sitcom Night Court, where she played public defender Christine Sullivan.

Post died at age 70 on Saturday after a long battle with cancer. As word spread of her passing, her former colleagues posted fond remembrances of her.

A few of the early recollections:

I am devastated to hear of the passing of my friend Markie Post. She was a true talent. We did Hearts Afire together and to work with her and John was a gift. F&@k Cancer! #MarkiePost pic.twitter.com/b34yR5C5Th — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) August 8, 2021

Early yesterday morning, I got the news that Markie Post has passed away.

Out of respect for her family, I didn't want to say anything publicly until I saw it in the press.

But, I was shocked and devastated…https://t.co/jOOAAB7ztm — Marsha Warfield (@MarshaWarfield) August 8, 2021