Markie Post Reactions Are Filled With Warm Memories Of The Late Actress

Tributes are pouring in for the late Markie Post, the beautiful actress whose long television career was highlighted by her stint on sitcom Night Court, where she played public defender Christine Sullivan.

Post died at age 70 on Saturday after a long battle with cancer. As word spread of her passing, her former colleagues posted fond remembrances of her.

A few of the early recollections:

