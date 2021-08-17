Mark Wahlberg Looking To Take Some ‘Me Time’ At Netflix With Kevin Hart

EXCLUSIVE: Marking the first time the two A-list stars will work together, sources tell Deadline, Mark Wahlberg is set to star opposite Kevin Hart in the Netflix comedy Me Time. Hart’s Night School writer John Hamburg will write and direct the pic with Hamburg also producing through his Particular Pictures along with Hart and Bryan Smiley for HartBeat Productions.

The film follows a stay-at-home dad (Hart), who finds himself with some “me time” for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away, he reconnects with his former best friend (Whalberg) for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life.

Lauren Hennessey will exec produce along with Patricia Braga of HartBeat. Joe Gatta will also exec produce.

The film is part of Hart and his HartBeat Production banner new pact with the streamer where Netflix is the creative home for his films. Netflix is now the exclusive home for four feature films starring and produced by comedic rockstar Kevin Hart, whose movies have grossed more than $4 billion at the global box office. Under the multi-year agreement, Hart will also have a first look film deal for his HartBeat Productions banner.

As for Wahlberg, the film continues to build on the relationship that started with the action-comedy Spenser Confidential, which bowed last March on the streamer and was seen by 85 million over four weeks on the Netflix. Wahlberg has been very busy in recent months with Joe Bell most recently bowing in theaters. On top of that, he also has the Sony tentpole Uncharted bowing in 2022 as well as Lionsgate’s Arthur The King.

He recently wrapped production on the drama Stu.