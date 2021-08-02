Margo Martindale, Kristofer Hivju, Christian Convery, Brooklynn Prince & Others Round Out Cast Of Elizabeth Banks’ ‘Cocaine Bear’

EXCLUSIVE: Margo Martindale (Uncle Frank), Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones), Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth), Brooklynn Prince (The Florida Project), Kahyun Kim (American Gods), and newcomer Scott Seiss have joined Cocaine Bear, rounding out the cast of the Universal pic which heads into production in Ireland this month.

Elizabeth Banks’ (Charlie’s Angels, Pitch Perfect franchise) second feature for the studio is billed as a character-driven thriller inspired by true events, which took place in Kentucky in 1985.

Jimmy Warden wrote the script. Additional information is being kept under wraps.

Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Aditya Sood are producing for Lord Miller. Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman will also produce under their Brownstone Productions banner, along with Brian Duffield. Robin Fisichella will serve as exec producer.

EVP of Production Matt Reilly and Director of Development, Christine Sun, will oversee the project on behalf of Universal.

Martindale, Hivju, Convery, Prince, Kim and Seiss join a star-studded cast that also includes Keri Russell (The Americans), Ray Liotta (The Many Saints of Newark), Alden Ehrenreich (Hail, Caesar!), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Godzilla: King of the Monsters) and Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), as we told you first.

