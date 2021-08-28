‘Manifest’ Spurs Online Joy As News Of Its Return Via Netflix Breaks – Reactions

The power of social media has won again, as Manifest is getting a fourth season. The passionate fans who helped resurrect the series following its cancellation by NBC rejoiced as news broke of the series returning via Netflix at, appropriately enough, 8:28 AM today.

The Manifest actors all participated in the #SaveManifest campaign, which helped keep the show at the top of the Netflix streaming rankings — and ultimately bring it back from the dead.

For the uninitiated, Manifest is a supernatural drama focused on the passengers and crew of a commercial airliner who suddenly reappear after being presumed dead for five years. It was cancelled in June 2021 by NBC after three seasons. But fan pressure and its high ratings on Netflix have given it another shot.

Some reactions from the series creator and cast below. We’ll add more as they come in:

Watch on Deadline