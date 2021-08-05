‘Manifest’ Fans Tend The Flame, Keeping It No. 1 On Nielsen U.S. Streaming Chart; ‘Black Widow’ Cracks Top 10

Manifest booked a fourth straight week atop Nielsen’s U.S. streaming chart as fans continued to hold out hope for a potential series revival.

The show was one of four titles with more than 1 billion total minutes of viewing during the week of July 5 to 11. Virgin River, a Netflix original whose third season debuted July 9, finished second, ahead of Amazon Prime Video’s Chris Pratt movie The Tomorrow War and Marvel series Loki on Disney+.

The outlook dimmed for Manifest, a missing-plane drama with sci-fi and supernatural elements, when Netflix passed on a fourth-season renewal last month. NBC, which originally aired the show, had earlier let it go but also took part in talks for a potential lifeline along with its producer, Warner Bros Television, Deadline reported. For the moment, the show appears to have reached its end despite the streaming frenzy.

Black Widow also cracked the top 10, finishing No. 9 with 541 million minutes, per Nielsen. It debuted July 9 in theaters and also as a Premier Access title, available for $30 to Disney+ subscribers. Disney had previously reported the Marvel movie took in $60 million globally via Disney+, a data point that helped trigger a lawsuit by star Scarlett Johansson over her compensation.

Nielsen’s report, which measures U.S. streaming via a TV screen, came with the added note that 67% of the film’s opening-week viewers on Disney+ were Asian, Black or Hispanic. Given the Marvel movie’s running time, roughly 4 million Disney subscribers would have sprung for the Premier Access purchase, assuming they watched it only once.

Loki, whose episodes land weekly per the Disney model, racked up 1.08 billion minutes of viewing across just five episodes. Luca, the Pixar film re-routed to streaming due to Covid-19, gave Disney+ another top-5 title, gathering up 809 million minutes in its third week.

Nielsen reports numbers for Netflix, Amazon, Disney+ and Hulu after a nearly month-long delay, by arrangement with the streaming providers.

Here is the full chart:

Manifest (Netflix) — 29 episodes, 1.8 billion minutes of viewing

Virgin River (Netflix) — 30 eps., 1.45B min.

The Tomorrow War (Amazon Prime Video) – film, 1.1B min.

Loki (Disney+) — 5 eps., 1.08B min.

Luca (Disney+) — film, 809M min.

Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix) — 375 eps., 796M min.

Criminal Minds (Netflix) — 311 eps., 674M min.

Cocomelon (Netflix) — 12 eps., 667M min.

Black Widow (Disney+) — film, 541M min.

Downton Abbey (Netflix) — 50 eps., 489M min.