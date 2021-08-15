Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

L.A. County Public Health Covid-19 Report: 21 New Deaths, 4,229 New Positive Cases

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Motion Picture Academy Skipping Member Trip To Telluride Film Festival; Will Not Be Holding Annual Reception
Read the full story

Man Stabbed Outside LA City Hall Amid Protest Against “Medical Tyranny”

LA Protest Stabbing
LAPD HQ/Twitter

A man was stabbed outside Los Angeles City Hall on Saturday, amid a protest against Covid-19 vaccination mandates.

The Los Angeles Police Department took to Twitter to confirm the news, noting that no arrests have been made, but that an investigation into the attack is ongoing.

“LAPD is monitoring a protest at the south lawn of the LA City Hall. We are on scene to maintain order after a fight broke out,” a spokesperson for the Department tweeted at 3:15 p.m. “We are aware of one male that was stabbed and is being treated by LAFD.”

“We made one transport to a hospital (from the demonstrations) but I don’t have any patient condition information,” added Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

The “choose freedom march” against mandatory vaccinates, vaccine passports, and what organizers referred to as “medical tyranny” kicked off at City Hall at 2 p.m, and was ultimately declared an unlawful assembly by the LAPD, according to media reports.

Watch on Deadline

Just an hour earlier, an opposing group denouncing anti-vaxxers held a protest at the same venue.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad