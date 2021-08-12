Maisie Williams’ Rapt Boards UK Animation; Paolo Sorrentino Zurich Honor; Indonesia’s Vidio & Wattpad Slate – Global Briefs

Maisie Williams To Exec Produce UK Animation

EXCLUSIVE: Maisie Williams and her production company Rapt are partnering with UK indie Delaval Film on a short stop motion animation from The Sparks Brothers animation director Joseph Wallace. The pic, Salvation Has No Name, began production in 2020 at Aardman in Bristol and has since moved to Media City in Manchester to re-mount the shoot safely during Covid; it is due to wrap in September. The film will explore themes of xenophobia and the refugee crisis and is told through a dynamic mixture of color and black with a dramatic narrative and international all-female voice cast, including Money Heist star Itziar Ituño. In the film, a troupe of clowns gather to perform a story about a priest and a refugee but as their misguided tale unfolds, the boundaries between fiction and reality begin to fray. Animators on the film include Tim Allen (Isle Of Dogs) and Jody Meredith (Fantastic Mr Fox). Financing for the project has come from the BFI and the Czech Film Commission, it will be screened for festivals in 2022.

“We’re so excited to be working alongside Loran Dunn at Delaval Film, she’s a brilliant producer and as a new production company, the relationships we make early on are massively important,” said Williams. “There is no denying the distinctive style and taste of Joseph Wallace. That and the topics that he brings to light through his characters was an easy pull to the project for us.”

“We’re thrilled to be working with Maisie and Lowri Roberts from Rapt on this film, our ethos and ethics are very closely aligned and I hope this is the start of a long partnership with many more bold and distinctive films to come,” added Dunn.

Zurich Fetes Paolo Sorrentino

Paolo Sorrentino will receive the A Tribute To… award at Zurich Film Festival this year. The Swiss fest will screen his autobiographical film The Hand Of God as a gala on September 29, when Sorrentino will be in town to accept his prize. Zurich will also show a retrospective of the director’s work including Loro, The Great Beauty and This Must Be The Place. “For me, Paolo Sorrentino is the true descendant of Fellini in Italian auteur cinema,” said Artistic Director Christian Jungen. “I am happy and honored to receive this Award because it is always nice to be celebrated and because this recognition comes from a Festival whose mission is in the discovery of talent,” added Sorrentino.

Indonesia’s Vidio Re-Ups Wattpad Partnership

Leading Indonesian streaming service Vidio is partnering with Screenplay Films and Wattpad Webtoon Studios, the animation wing of the user-generated story platform, on a slate of original series. A total of five new series have received the greenlight, while a second season of Turn On has also been commissioned. The deal creates Vidio’s biggest regional production slate and doubles the size of its existing partnership with Wattpad. Properties being adapted include Married With Senior (51.8M reads), Daniel and Nicolette (46M reads) and My Ice Girl (22M reads).