‘Magic: The Gathering’: Brandon Routh To Lead Voice Cast Of Netflix Animated Series

Netflix’s Magic: the Gathering animated series has found its Gideon Jura in Brandon Routh (The Rookie, Arrow, Superman Returns). The series hails from executive producer Jeff Kline (Transformers: Prime)

Routh announced his casting Tuesday morning over Netflix’s Geeked Twitter account, which also unveiled the series’ premiere year.

“I’m Brandon Routh and I play Gideon in the upcoming Magic: The Gathering animated series, coming to Netflix in 2022,” he said on social media. “For those of you that don’t know, Gideon is known for being the strong guy who always stands up for what’s right, just, and isn’t afraid to fight.”

“Now I understand why they hired me for this,” the actor quipped.

The animated project was originally announced in 2019 with Joe and Anthony Russo at the helm. Just last week, Deadline exclusively learned that the Russo brothers and their team, including head writers Henry Gilroy and Jose Molina, departed early in the process over different visions for how best to adapt the IP. The parting of the ways was amicable, and Netflix subsequently tapped Kline to oversee the creation of an all new storyline and expand on the stories of the Planeswalkers, Magic’s unique magic-wielding heroes and villains.

Kline’s Magic team includes co-executive producer and story editor Steve Melching (Star Wars: The Clone Wars), supervising director Audu Paden, art director Izzy Medrano and writers Nicole Dubuc, Russell Sommer & Dan Frey, and Taneka Stotts.

For the Magic: the Gathering TV adaptation, Netflix in 2019 partnered with Hasbro, the Rhode Island-based toymaker, and Wizards of the Coast, the Seattle outfit that publishes both the Magic card game and Dungeons & Dragons. Hasbro, which has owned Wizards of the West Coast since 1999, subsequently acquired independent studio Entertainment One which will represent the company on the series.

The animation will be done by Snowball Studios, taking over the originally announced Bardel Studio.

“I’m really excited about this show, and I’m really proud and honored to be part of it,” Routh continued. “I’m a huge magic fan, I’ve been playing since I was sixteen.”

Routh’s additional credits include Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Vixen, Chosen, Partners and Chuck. He is repped by UTA.