Macro & Beats Launch Film Pitch Competition For HBCU Students & Recent Alumni

Macro and Beats are partnering to uplift diverse rising film talent with a film pitch competition for students and recent alumni of HBCUs.

Starting today, students and alumni of historically Black institutions including Morehouse College, Spellman College, Atlanta University or Morris Brown College can submit pitches for their passion film projects to top Hollywood bosses. There will be three teams of finalists, which will receive constructive feedback on their pitches. Only one team will win the opportunity to attend the inaugural Beats Black Creators Summit later this year and the fifth annual Macro Lodge at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

The competition adds to Beats and Macro’s continued efforts of amplifying Black and POC talent. The competition is another effort from Beats to empower and provide mentorship to HBCU students across the country.

“I’m so excited to be partnering with Beats on this incredible initiative,” said Stacey Walker King, Chief Brand Officer, Macro. “Discovering and empowering Black and brown creatives is at the core of the mission of Macro and I know this effort is just one more step in how we work to increase access and opportunity for the next generation of innovators.”

HBCU students and recent alumni can accept their applications at app.communo.com/beats today through September 7, 2021. Winners will be announced at the third annual Macro HBCU Entertainment Summit on October 28, 2021.