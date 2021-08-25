Colson Baker And Mod Sun To Co-Direct ‘Good Mourning With A U’ For David Ayer And Chris Long’s Cedar Park Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) and Mod Sun are set to co-direct Good Mourning With A U for Chris Long and David Ayer’s Cedar Park Studios. This will be their theatrical directorial debut. The film was also co-written by Baker and Mod Sun.

The cast includes Baker, Megan Fox, Dove Cameron, Whitney Cummings, GaTa, Becky G, Zach Villa, Mod Sun, Jenna Boyd and Boo Johnson, with a special appearance by Pete Davidson.

“We’re just happy to be bringing our vision to life,” said Mod Sun and Colson. “We’re humbled by the trust we have from our cast members and crew.”

Open Road Films, recently re-launched by Raven Capital and Tom Ortenberg, has taken U.S. rights and will release the film theatrically. Producers are Jib Polhemus, Long and Ayer. Executive producers are Raven Capital Management’s James Masciello and Matthew Sidari.

Principal photography is under way in Los Angeles.

Cedar Park Entertainment recently expanded its operation to include acquisition and distribution of film and television projects after formalizing a partnership with Raven Capital Management (“Raven”), the New York based private equity firm led by founder Josh Green and entertainment group head James Masciello.

“Working on ‘Good Mourning with a U’ is really exciting for us at Cedar Park Studios. We fell in love with the script early on and are glad to be a part of this special project with Colson and MOD SUN,” Long said.

Baker is represented by Paradigm Talent Agency and manager Ashleigh Veverka. Mod Sun is represented by CAA and manager David Beame.