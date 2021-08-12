‘MacGruber’: Billy Zane, Joseph Lee Anderson, Timothy V. Murphy Join Peacock Series

In a recasting, Billy Zane (True Story, Titanic) has joined the cast of MacGruber, Peacock’s eight-episode action comedy series based on Will Forte’s recurring MacGyver parody sketch on Saturday Night Live and its 2010 cult movie offshoot. Joseph Lee Anderson (Young Rock, Harriet) also is set for a recurring role, and Timothy V. Murphy (Westworld, True Detective) will reprise his role from the film of the same name in the series from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Broadway Video.

They join Forte, Kristen Wiig and Ryan Phillippe who are reprising their roles as MacGruber, Vicki St. Elmo and Dixon Piper, respectively, along with Sam Elliott and Laurence Fishburne. (Forte and Wiig starred in the SNL skits and the movie; Phillippe in the movie.)

In the series, co-written/executive produced by Forte, after rotting in prison for over a decade, America’s ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber (Forte) is finally released. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past—Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth (Zane). With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must reassemble his old team, Vicki St. Elmo (Wiig) and Dixon Piper (Phillippe) in order to defeat the forces of evil.

Watch on Deadline

Zane’s Queeth is one of MacGruber’s mortal enemies. Long thought dead, he has resurfaced to carry out a heinous plot to destroy the world, and in the process, claim his revenge against MacGruber. Zane replaces Mickey Rourke, who exited the project before filming began.

Anderson will play Major Harold Kernst, the right-hand man of General Fasoose (Fishburne), who is responsible for overseeing MacGruber on a life-threatening mission.

Murphy will reprise his role from the film as Constantine Bach, Dieter von Cunth’s ruthless henchman, who has returned to seek revenge against MacGruber.

Forte serves as writer and executive producer alongside John Solomon and Jorma Taccone who will also both direct. Lorne Michaels, John Goldwyn, Andrew Singer and Erin David also serve as executive producers. MacGruber is from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Broadway Video.

Zane is repped by APA and Canopy Media Partners. Anderson is repped by Gersh and Silver Mass Entertainment. Murphy is repped by Buchwald.