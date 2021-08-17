Luke Macfarlane To Co-Star Opposite BIlly Eichner In Universal’s Rom-Com ‘Bros’

Luke Macfarlane is set to star opposite Billy Eichner in Universal’s new comedy Bros, which is the first gay rom-com from a major studio. Nicholas Stoller will direct from a script he co-wrote with Eichner, who will also serve as an executive producer on the project, which will be produced by comedy luminary Judd Apatow. The film follows two men with commitment issues who attempt to start a relationship together.

Universal is slated to release Bros in theaters on Aug. 22, 2022.

Best known for his starring role on Brothers & Sisters, Macfarlane’s TV credits include The Night Shift, Killjoys, Mercy Street, Satisfaction, and Over There, and he’ll soon be seen in the indie movies Lone Star Bull and Single All the Way. He’s represented by APA and Management 360 as well as Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

Collider first reported the news.