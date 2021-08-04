Lucy Boynton To Play Marie Antoinette In Searchlight’s ‘Chevalier’ Starring Kelvin Harrison Jr.

EXCLUSIVE: Lucy Boynton is set to play Marie Antoinette Searchlight’s biopic Chevalier de Saint-Georges, starring Kelvin Harrison Jr. in title role. Searchlight landed the original feature pitch from Stefani Robinson last summer with Watchmen director Stephen Williams on board to direct. Samara Weaving also recently joined the cast.

Born in 1745 in the French Caribbean, de Saint-Georges was the illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner. He rose to improbable heights in French society, dazzling as both a violinist and composer and a champion fencer. An ill-fated love affair with a French noblewoman and a falling out with Marie Antoinette and her court led to his untimely downfall.

Element Pictures, Robinson and Dianne McGunigle will produce. The project is being overseen by SVP Production DanTram Nguyen, Director of Production Zahra Phillips and creative exec Cornelia Burleigh.

Boynton, best known for her breakout role opposite Rami Malek in Bohemian Rhapsody, recently wrapped production on ITV’s The Ipcress File alongside Tom Hollander and Joe Cole. Boynton will star in Hugh Laurie’s adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?, opposite Will Poulter. Boynton also will star as Marianne Faithfull in Faithfull, a biopic she’ll also exec produce about the iconic rock singer’s rise to fame during the British Invasion.

