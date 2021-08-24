Filipina Star Lovi Poe Joins Alex Pettyfer & Poppy Delevingne In ‘The Chelsea Cowboy’

EXCLUSIVE: Filipina actress and singer Lovi Poe (Malaya) is joining Alex Pettyfer (Magic Mike) and Poppy Delevingne (Riviera) in director Ben Cookson’s The Chelsea Cowboy, based on the life of actor, gangster and lothario John Bindon.

In her biggest English-language movie role to date, Poe will play British blues singer Dana Gillespie who employed Bindon as security and also provided him with access to the high life, most notably the island of Mustique where he met Princess Margaret. The charismatic Gillespie was well known for her close personal ties to leading singers and actors. A recent biography notes that her lovers included David Bowie, Bob Dylan, Mick Jagger, Michael Caine, Jimmy Page, Keith Moon and Sean Connery.

The Chelsea Cowboy charts the rise and fall of underworld hard-man turned actor Bindon, who despite a successful acting career and passionate romantic liaisons with members of high society, was unable to leave his criminal past behind.

Leon Butler (100 Streets) has scripted and produces, with shooting set to commence in late September 2021. Executive producers include Idris Elba and Victor Glynn.

Producers are Life Begins and GCB Films, alongside Pettyfer (who plays Bindon) and James Ireland’s production company Dark Dreams Entertainment.

Actress, singer and model Poe (whose birth name is Lourdes Virginia Moran Poe) has released two studio albums to date and multiple singles. She is best known in the Philippines for playing the roles of Kristal Maisog in the 2006 series Bakekang and Shiela Real in the 2014 drama series Ang Dalawang Mrs Real. Movie credits include Mayohan, Sagrada Familia and 2012 film Thy Womb, which played at Venice, Toronto and London, among other festivals.

Director Cookson (Waiting For Anya) told us: “The team and I are delighted to have Lovi onboard and can’t wait to see her portrayal of Dana Gillespie – a sixties icon and charismatic singer and actor, whose own life would indeed make an amazing biopic.”