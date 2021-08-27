‘Love Life’: Steven Boyer Joins Season 2 Of HBO Max Anthology Series

EXCLUSIVE: Steven Boyer (Hustlers, Chicago Fire) has boarded season 2 of the HBO Max anthology series Love Life as a recurring guest star.

Boyer will play Josh, the entitled and oblivious publisher at Marcus’s (William Jackson Harper) publishing house.

Season two of the romantic comedy focuses on Marcus Watkins as he comes out of a years-long relationship with the woman he thought was going to be his person. The rug pulled out from under him, he is plunged back into the search for the romantic fulfillment that he thought he had already found.

Other cast includes series stars: Jessica Williams, Punkie Johnson, and Chris “Comedian CP” Powell; and recurring guest stars Arian Moayed, Leslie Bibb, and John Earl Jelks. Season 1’s Anna Kendrick, Zoë Chao, Peter Vack, Sasha Compére, and Nick Thune will also appear.

Keith David will serve as the narrator of season 2.

Watch on Deadline

Love Life season two is co-showrun by creator Sam Boyd, Bridget Bedard, and Rachelle Williams. Boyd, Bedard, and Williams serve as executive producers with Kendrick, William Harper, Paul Feig, and Dan Magnante. Love Life is produced by Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment.

Boyer is an up-and-coming actor with credits in both film and TV including Hustlers, Orange is the New Black, and Chicago Fire. He will appear in the 2022 feature Borderlands from Eli Roth based on the popular game.

He is represented by Artists & Representatives and Vincent Nastri of Bleecker Street Entertainment.

Season 1 of Love Life is available to stream via HBO Max now.