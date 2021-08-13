‘Love Life’: Keith David Joins Season 2 Of HBO Max Anthology Series

EXCLUSIVE: Keith David has joined the cast of HBO Max’s Love Life‘s sophomore season in the role of the narrator.

Season two of the romantic comedy anthology focuses on Marcus Watkins (executive producer William Jackson Harper) as he comes out of a years-long relationship with the woman he thought was going to be his person. The rug pulled out from under him, he is plunged back into the search for the romantic fulfillment that he thought he had already found.

Other cast includes series stars: Jessica Williams, Punkie Johnson, and Chris “Comedian CP” Powell; and recurring guest stars Arian Moayed, Leslie Bibb, and John Earl Jelks. Season 1’s Anna Kendrick, who also executive produces, Zoë Chao, Peter Vack, Sasha Compére, and Nick Thune will also appear.

Love Life season two is co-showrun by creator Sam Boyd, Bridget Bedard, and Rachelle Williams. Boyd, Bedard, and Williams serve as executive producers with Kendrick, Harper, Paul Feig, and Dan Magnante. It’s produced by Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment

David is a veteran actor with extensive credits in both film and TV. He most notably appeared in Platoon, There’s Something About Mary, Community, and Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. He’s currently creating a show about legendary blues singer Joe Williams.

David is represented by Buchwald for voiceover, manager Josh Silver, and law firm Meyer and Downs.