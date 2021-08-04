Louis C.K. To Launch National Tour Next Week At Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theatre

Louis C.K., the controversial comic whose career all but vanished in 2017-18 amid reports of sexual misconduct, has announced a major U.S. comedy tour that will launch next week with a two-night stand at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theatre in New York City.

The stand-up tour, with more than 50 shows in 30 cities, begins Friday, Aug. 13, at the Hulu and conclude on Dec. 11 in Boston. Stops along the way include Syracuse, Dubuque, Cedar Rapids, Spokane, San Diego, Long Beach, Stockton, Philadelphia, Oklahoma City, Detroit, Cleveland and Chicago, among others. A European tour will follow, he said.

C.K. announced the tour in an email to his fans and followers today and posted the tour dates on his website.

“Hello Person that you are being right now,” he began the email, obtained by Deadline. “I am writing to you today because I am going to be touring around the United States of America, performing stand-up comedy in theaters in several different cities.”

Acknowledging that Covid “is still a factor around the country and world,” C.K. notes, “We will see how this goes. Our intention is to do every show we can do. We will comply with the local governments of each city in terms of health standards and practices. Like everyone else, we will just do our best under the circumstances.”

The six-time Emmy-winning actor, writer and producer concludes: “I’m really looking forward to seeing your faces as I tell some rather impolite jokes and stories.”

The career of the comic and creator of FX’s Louie imploded in 2017 after The New York Times reported that five women said C.K. masturbated either in front of them or while he was on the phone with them. The comic acknowledged the behavior and largely withdrew from public appearances until making small, sometimes unannounced stand-up gigs from New York’s Greenwich Village to Dayton, OH, some of which drew protesters. A 2020 tour was planned but canceled due to Covid.