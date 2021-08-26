Los Angeles County Schools Report 3,186 New Covid Cases Among Kids, Staff In Past Week

“Sobering,” is how Los Angeles County Director of Public Health described the Covid infection data from L.A. schools for the week of August 16.

Ferrer said the county recorded 3,186 new cases in schools in that week. About 2,500 of those were instances of one case only. Many more students who were in close contact with those students were quarantined. See chart below.

LADPH

“Through last week, we’ve been seeing about three outbreaks a week (in schools),”she said. “This week, we’ve seen 5.”

Given the lack of vaccination for those under 12, the Delta variant and the close quarters, “We anticipate an upward trend in outbreaks,” said Ferrer.

Of the 14 outbreaks that occurred in schools that opened in August, half were related to school sports. Cheer squads and cheerleaders attending camps accounted for many of these cases. Many of those students were not wearing masks while cheering. Many of the students were riding on busses together to and from camps.

Related Story AFM Moves Fully Online For 2021 Edition As The Pandemic Nixes Yet Another In-Person Event

Los Angeles Unified School District officials on Tuesday confirmed the academic year’s first Covid-19 campus outbreak, affecting a classroom at Grant Elementary School in Hollywood.

Watch on Deadline

According to the district’s online dashboard, there are 11 confirmed positive cases among students and staff at the school, although only seven were the result of “school-based transmission,” it indicated.

`

“The cases are concentrated in a single classroom and Los Angeles Unified is fully cooperating with the Department of Public Health,” according to a statement from a district representative. “The district has alerted all

those potentially impacted and the quarantined class has been provided with instructional materials to continue their studies.”

The Department of Public Health defines an outbreak as three or more cases originating in a single location.

LAUSD officials told the Board of Education Tuesday that 3,000 of the district’s more than 450,000 students had tested positive for Covid-19 as of the end of the first week of classes, which began Aug. 16. The board said that figure includes testing conducted prior to the start of the school year.

In just 24 hours between 8 a.m. Tuesday, August 17 and 8 a.m. Wednesday, August 18, the Los Angeles School District recorded 118 new cases.

Another 3,500 students were quarantined due to possible exposure to the virus.

Public health teams have observed the following improvements that can be made in many cases:

-Crowd prevention control

-Mealtime crowd control

-Identifying space for isolation

-Communication with parents and staff about testing and vaccination oppotunities

-Increasing cleaning practices

LADPH

City News Service contributed to this report.