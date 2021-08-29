Los Angeles Public Health Claims Case Rate Increasing Among Children

The late summer vacation period and the return to school by the Los Angeles Unified School District has increased cases of the coronavirus, public health officials said Saturday.

L.A. Public Health is claiming a “four-fold difference” in case rates between vaccinated and unvaccinated children, with overall cases increasing between LAC children and youth.

The agency reports 30 new deaths and 3,627 new confirmed cases of Covid-19. No breakout on the ages of the dead was provided, but overall cases among adults was said to have dropped.