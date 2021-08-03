London Hughes, Greta Thunberg, Steve Coogan Join Edinburgh TV Festival Lineup

The Edinburgh TV Festival (August 23-26) has unveiled further program speakers for 2021 including comedian, writer and actor London Hughes, who will be this year’s Alternative MacTaggart speaker.

Hughes became the first Black woman to be nominated for the Edinburgh Comedy ‘Best Show’ Award in 2019 with her To Catch A D*ck, which was turned into a Netflix special. She has also been a vocal critic on the lack of industry support for Black female performers in the UK broadcasting industry.

Hughes will be in conversation with the fest’s international editor Tan France to discuss her career and experiences in the U.S. versus the UK.

Renowned climate activist Greta Thunberg and Scandi writer Jo Nesbo will be taking the Worldview Address slot this year. The pair will discuss the creative industry’s responsibility towards sustainability and a greener future, hosted by Navdip Dhariwal.

Steve Coogan will be at the fest to host a This Time with Alan Partridge Masterclass with Charlene White. Nial Gaiman and Douglas Mackinnon have also joined the lineup for a conversation about their work together, hosted by Raisah Ahmed.

Finally, the International Insight sessions will feature interviews with execs from of Amazon Studios, Discovery+, NBCUniversal and WarnerMedia.