London Film Festival To Open With World Premiere Of Netflix Western ‘The Harder They Fall’ Starring Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regina King, LaKeith Stanfield

The 65th BFI London Film Festival (6 October – 17 October) will open with the world premiere of Netflix western The Harder They Fall, whose all-star cast includes Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, R.J. Cyler, Damon Wayans Jr. and Deon Cole with Regina King and Idris Elba.

The film is directed by Londoner Jeymes Samuel and will debut on the 6 October at the LFF gala venue the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall, with Samuel expected to attend along with key cast including Majors, Beetz, King and Idris Elba. You can check out the film’s fun, Tarantino-esque first trailer here.

There will also be simultaneous preview screenings of the movie at cinemas across the UK. The film will debut on Netflix on November 3 following a theatrical release in UK cinemas.

Related Story Ashton Kutcher Joins Reese Witherspoon In Netflix Romcom 'Your Place Or Mine' For Aggregate & Hello Sunshine

Written by Samuel and Boaz Yakin produced by Shawn Carter, James Lassiter, Lawrence Bender and Samuel, the film features an original soundtrack album produced by Samuel and executive-produced by Carter.

Watch on Deadline

The movie follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors) who discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck (Elba) is being released from prison. He rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge. Those riding with him include his former love Stagecoach Mary, his right- and left-hand men — hot-tempered Bill Pickett and fast drawing Jim Beckwourth. Rufus Buck has his own fearsome crew, including “Treacherous” Trudy Smith and Cherokee Bill.

Tricia Tuttle, BFI London Film Festival Director said: “Jeymes Samuel has come out with both guns blazing with his lightning-paced, witty and phenomenally entertaining new western, The Harder They Fall. This is brutal and funny genre filmmaking, sometimes making you chuckle and gasp in the same breath, while each of its mega stars absolutely burns up the screen, working to a cleverly written script from Samuel and Boaz Yakin that reveals the tenderness even in the darkest villainous heart. It’s rare for a debut filmmaker to pull off something this ambitious and accomplished in their first feature and Samuel knowingly tips his hat to cinematic forbearers, but also delivers a film which is inventive and uniquely his own.”

Festival venues this edition will include BFI Southbank and the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall, which will be its main hub, and West End sites. The festival is expected to take place as a hybrid event with some movies showing in cinemas in London and across the UK as others available on the BFI Player. The program launch program will take place on Tuesday 7 September, 2021.