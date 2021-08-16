Locarno Film Fest Winners; Venice Adds 3 Titles; C4 £1M Quiz Show – Global Briefs

Locarno 2021 Golden Leopard Winner

The 74th edition of the Locarno Film Festival came to a close over the weekend, with Indonesian film director Edwin scooping the Golden Leopard in the International Competition with Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash. Elsewhere in the International Competition, the Golden Leopard for Best Direction went to Abel Ferrara for Zeroes And Ones, while Qiu Jiongjiong’s A New Old Play won the Special Jury Prize. Best Actress went to Anastasiya Krasovskaya for Gerda, while Best Actor was shared by Mohamed Mellali and Valero Escolar from The Odd-Job Men. Special mentions went to Soul Of A Beast and Espiritu Sagrado.

Venice Completes Line-Up

Venice Film Festival finalized its line-up today with the addition of three titles. They are: Graziano Conversano’s 52-minute documentary Ricostruire insieme – Biennale Architettura, which looks at the themes, works and figures of the 2021 Biennale architecture festival; Nastia Korkia’s doc GES – 2, a visual reflection upon the project by the Renzo Piano Building Workshop to renovate a former power plant in the centre of Moscow; and finally, Antonello Sarno’s Pietro Il Grande, a tribute to photojournalist Pietro Coccia, who died in 2018.

£1M Channel 4 Quiz Show

Comedian Dara Ó Briain will host One & Six Zeros, a new quiz gameshow on Channel 4 that will offer a max prize of £1M. The series is commissioned for Channel 4 by Jo Street, head of Daytime and Features, and Jayne Stanger, commissioning editor, Daytime and Features. It is part of the Global Format Fund. It will be made by Mighty Productions Scotland and the executive producers are Lynn Sutcliffe and Hugh Rycroft.