‘Little Voice’ Canceled By Apple After One Season

Apple has opted not to pick up a second season of half-hour romantic dramedy Little Voice, from J.J. Abrams and the Waitress duo of Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson.

The show, which featured original music by Grammy and Tony Award nominee Bareilles, premiered last summer. It had a quiet run, drawing loyal but small audience compared to other recent half-hour Apple series such as Ted Lasso, Mythic Quest, Physical and Schmigadoon!

A love letter to the diverse musicality of New York, Little Voice, which shares the title of Bareilles’ breakthrough album, explored the universal journey of finding your authentic voice in your early 20s.

Nelson and Bareilles executive produced with Bad Robot’s Abrams and Ben Stephenson. Warner Bros. TV produced with Bad Robot.

Bareilles stars in another series, Peacock’s Girls5Eva, which has been renewed for a second season.