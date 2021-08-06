Arrest Made In Hit-And-Run Death Of ‘Gone Girl’ Actress Lisa Banes

A 26-year-old Manhattan man has been arrested in the June 4 hit-and-run electric scooter incident that killed Cocktail actress Lisa Banes, the NYPD said Friday.

Brian Boyd, who lives near the corner of Manhattan’s Upper West Side around Lincoln Center where the 65-year-old Banes was struck by the scooter, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in a death and failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Banes, whose credits also included the film Gone Girl, TV series Royal Pains and One Life To Live, as well as numerous Broadway productions, was walking near Lincoln Center’s Julliard School, her alma mater, when she was struck in the crosswalk by the scooter. She died 10 days later from the traumatic brain injury.

According to police, Boyd was arrested after patrol cops recognized him from a wanted poster.

Banes, visiting New York from Los Angeles for a role in the Manhattan Theater Club’s streaming production of The Niceties, was on her way to meet her wife, journalist Kathryn Kranhold, for a dinner party near Julliard. Police have said she was struck after the scooter blew through a red light.