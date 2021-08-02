Lindsey Graham Tests Positive For Covid, Says Symptoms Would Be “Far Worse” If He Had Not Been Vaccinated

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said that he tested positive for Covid on Monday, even though he had been vaccinated.

But Graham said that his symptoms would have been “far worse” had he not gotten the shots.

“I was just informed by the House physician I have tested positive for #COVID19 even after being vaccinated,” he wrote on Twitter. “I started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor this morning.

He added, “I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms. I will be quarantining for ten days. I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse.”

A new study by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that so-called “breakthrough” Covid cases among the vaccinated are rare. Of the states reporting on the breakthrough cases, less than 1% of fully vaccinated people had a Covid infection, according to CNN.

Nevertheless, the Centers for Disease Control has recommended that even vaccinated people wear masks in areas where Covid cases are on the rise, fueled by the Delta variant, as a way to slow the spread. On Friday, when the Senate held a series of votes, most Democrats wore masks when they were on the floor, while most Republicans did not.