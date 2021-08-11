Skip to main content
Lil Rel Howery & Josh Brener To Headline ‘Bromates’ Comedy Exec Produced By Snoop Dogg

Lil Rel Howery Josh Brener Snoop Dogg
(L-R) Lil Rel Howery, Josh Brener and Snoop Dogg Mega

EXCLUSIVELil Rel Howery (Free Guy) and Josh Brener (Silicon Valley) are set to headline Bromates, a comedy feature exec produced by Snoop Dogg, which is slated for release in 2022.

The latest from writer-director Court Crandall (Old School) revolves around two best friends who break up with their girlfriends at the same time, subsequently deciding to move in with each other.

The film also stars Taryn Manning (Orange Is the New Black), Marla Gibbs (The Jeffersons), Brendan Scannell (Bonding), Asif Ali (WandaVision), Jessica Lowe (Minx), Flula Borg, (The Suicide Squad), Ken Davitan (Borat) and Jamie Brewer (American Horror Story).

Christopher Kemper of Palmetto Clean Technology co-wrote the film and served as its financier, producing alongside Darius Films’ Nicholas Tabarrok (The Baker, Stockholm) and Snoop Dogg, under his Snoopadelic Films banner.

Bromates was initially conceived as what would happen if you took today’s complicated environment of dating and social media and combined it with The Odd Couple,” said Crandall. “Our goal was to make a big raucous comedy, but at the same time give it a contemporary flair that made it more inclusive.”

Watch on Deadline

The film also boasts an underlying social message, promoting solar energy usage and responsible environmental stewardship.

“A big part of the transition to a clean-energy future is building an educational platform for consumers,” said Kemper. “Partnering with Court on this project has been a lot of fun; we’re both aligned that we need to reach people and find innovative ways to communicate awareness about clean energy and climate change. This film is one of many projects underway.”

Howery is represented by UTA, Fourth Wall Management, and Cohen & Garner. Brener is repped by CAA and Management 360. Snoop Dogg is with Sara Ramaker at Snoopadelic Films Inc., Boss Lady Entertainment and Morris Yorn.

