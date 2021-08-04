‘Lightyears’: Amazon Sci-Fi Series Adds Beth Lacke, Stephen Louis Grush, And Cass Buggé

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios has added Beth Lacke (Chicago Med, Hope Springs Eternal), Stephen Louis Grush (Chicago P.D., The Alienist), and Cass Buggé (Better Things, Yes Day) to its upcoming sci-fi drama series Lightyears in recurring roles.

Lacke will portray the role of Chandra, a former student of lead protagonist Irene York (Sissy Spacek) who is dissatisfied with her job as a caregiver at a local nursing home and with life in general. A chance encounter with her teacher sends Chandra in a new direction.

Grush’s character Nick is described as a socially awkward loner who operates the family drapery business and who boasts his own strange charisma. He’s eager to impress, and often finds himself on the wrong side of bad situations. Nick has an unexpected connection to Stella (Julieta Zylberberg).

Jeanine, played by Buggé, has been married to Byron (Adam Bartley) for seven years and is newly arrived in Farnsworth. She works as a customer service rep for a travel company and is trying to build a social circle. While she still loves her husband, she’s finding it increasingly difficult to tolerate his suspicions about their elderly neighbors, Irene and Franklin (J.K. Simmons).

Written and co-executive produced by Holden Miller, Lightyears follows the Yorks, a couple who years ago discovered a chamber buried in their backyard that inexplicably leads to a strange, deserted planet. They’ve carefully guarded their secret ever since, but when an enigmatic young man enters their lives, the Yorks’ quiet existence is quickly upended — and the mysterious chamber they thought they knew so well turns out to be much more than they could ever have imagined. Daniel C. Connolly serves as showrunner and co-executive producer.

Up next for Lacke is the Disney Channel Original Movie, Christmas Again, premiering in Dec. Prior TV credits include appearances in Chicago Med and Frequency. She is repped by Principal Entertainment LA and Innovative Artists.

Grush most recently appeared in the Justin Timberlake-led feature Palmer and 2020’s Unhinged. He is represented by Robert Stein Management and CESD.

Writer and performer Buggé appeared in Apple’s For All Mankind and Netflix’ Yes Day. She is represented by Gersh, Bleeker Street Entertainment, and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.