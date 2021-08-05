Lightbulb Acquires Trio For UK Including ‘Ride The Eagle’ With Jake Johnson, D’Arcy Carden, Susan Sarandon

EXCLUSIVE: UK distributor Lightbulb Film Distribution has made its highest-profile acquisitions to date out of the recent Cannes virtual market, including comedy Ride The Eagle, starring Jake Johnson, D’Arcy Carden, J.K. Simmons and Susan Sarandon.

The movie follows Leif (Johnson) who inherits a picturesque log cabin after his estranged mother Honey (Sarandon) dies. But there is a condition; he must first complete her elaborate to-do list. With the help of his ex (Carden), local eccentric (Simmons) and Nora, his faithful canine companion, Leif embarks on a journey of self-discovery.

Trent O’Donnell directs and co-wrote the screenplay with Johnson. The deal was struck with Scott Bedno of Myriad Pictures.

“We are thrilled to be bringing Ride The Eagle to UK audiences this autumn. Shot entirely during lockdown, it’s a film that will make you laugh – and that’s something we need more than ever”, commented Lightbulb’s Sales & Acquisitions Director Peter Thompson.

The UK firm has also picked up fantasy-horror The Lodger starring Jacqueline Bisset (Bullitt) and Alice Isaaz (Elle). Pic is due for release in October.

The movie follows an elderly woman (Bisset) who takes in a lodger (Isaaz), offering accommodation in return for help around the house. The eccentric woman behaves as if her long-deceased husband is still alive. But soon the lodger begins to feel his presence.

The deal was negotiated with Gregory Chambet of WTFilms.

“The Lodger is both mysterious and disturbing in equal measure – and will keep audiences guessing until the final scene,” said Lightbulb’s Commercial Director Matthew Kreuzer.

Finally, Lightbulb has acquired psychological thriller Disappearance At Lake Elrod, starring O. Robyn Lively

In the thriller, Lively plays determined mother Charlie. One year after her daughter’s disappearance, another girl from Elrod, Georgia, goes missing. Convinced there is a connection, Charlie won’t stop searching until she discovers the truth.

“Lauren Fash’s debut feature is a suspense thriller, which had us gripped from the first minute until the last. Robyn Lively – best known for iconic 80s classics Teen Witch and Wildcats – is sensational as the crazed mother, desperately seeking answers,” added Lightbulb’s Peter Thompson.

Lightbulb will release the film in the UK and Australia/NZ in November. The deal was negotiated with Stacy Glassgold of Blue Fox Entertainment.