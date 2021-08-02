Newcomer Lexi Perkel Set For Lead Role In Nicholas Ma’s ‘Mabel’

EXCLUSIVE: Lexi Perkel (John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch) has been cast as the lead in Nicholas Ma’s indie, Mabel.

The 11-year-old actress will star alongside previously announced cast members Judy Greer (Kidding) and Christine Ko (Dave).

The film scripted by Ma and Joy Goodwin centers on Callie (Perkel), whose only friends are the plants and trees that surround her home. When her dad’s job moves the family to a sterile subdivision, she is utterly isolated—except for her best friend, a potted plant named Mabel. To Callie, Mabel is a peer, a fellow being—maybe overlooked or unseen, but still very much alive.

Helen Estabrook, Luca Borghesde and Ben Howe are producing the film.

Ko is portraying Callie’s youthful mother, Angela, with Greer playing a character known as Mrs. G, as we previously reported.

With Mabel, Perkel makes her feature film debut. The NYC native has made appearances thus far on AMC’s Dispatches From Elswhere and on TBS late-night talk show Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, also featuring in several short films.

Perkel is represented by Lisa Calli (Calli Company) and Barry Kolker (Carson Kolker Org).