LeVar Burton Reacts To ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Decision As Fans Rally Behind ‘Reading Rainbow’ Star

LeVar Burton has declared himself a winner, even though he won’t be the new host of Jeopardy!. The Reading Rainbow star graciously reacted to upset fans after the news that Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards is finalizing a deal to succeed the late Alex Trebek as emcee of the venerable syndicated game show.

“I have said many times over these past weeks that no matter the outcome, I’ve won. The outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and fans alike has been incredible! If love is the ultimate blessing and I believe that it is, I am truly blessed beyond measure,” he wrote via Twitter on Thursday.

The reaction from viewers about Richards’ impeding contract has been mixed. Many on social media are questioning whether Burton and others like Ken Jennings and Buzzy Cohen, among others, ever really had a chance. The distrust felt by fans, many of who have invested years in supporting the show, are promising to remove it from their must-watch list moving forward.

But Richards has a solid backing, too. Commenters on Deadline’s story are throwing their support behind him, saying they foresee ratings will go through the roof because he is the most like Trebek in demeanor.

Sony Television Pictures has yet to confirm Richards as Jeopardy!’s new host.