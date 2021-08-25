Letitia Wright Hospitalized With Minor Injuries After Stunt Rig Incident On ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Shoot

UPDATE: Insiders now tell Deadline, Wright has been released from the hospital.

EXCLUSIVE: During an overnight shoot in Boston for Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, sources tell Deadline that Letitia Wright suffered minor injuries due to an incident with a stunt rig.

“Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon,” a spokesperson for Marvel said Wedesday.

Sources say the incident was minor and will not have an impact on the film’s shooting schedule.

While the incident took place in Boston, the primary shoot has been going on in Atlanta going back to the end of June. Wright is reprising her role as Shuri along with Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba and Angela Bassett in the sequel to the global hit, with Ryan Coogler returning as director.

The film has a July 8, 2022 release date.