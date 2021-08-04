Leslie Jones & Nat Faxon Join HBO Max’s Pirate Comedy ‘Our Flag Means Death’

Our Flag Means Death, the HBO Max pirate comedy series from Taika Waititi and David Jenkins, has added Leslie Jones and Nat Faxon to its crew.

Coming 2 America and Supermarket Sweep star Jones and Married alum Faxon join the period comedy as recurring guest stars. Rhys Darby and Waititi headline the series alongside a large ensemble cast.

Darby plays Stede Bonnet, a pampered aristocrat who abandoned his life of privilege to become a pirate, while Waititi will play Blackbeard, history’s most feared and revered pirate.

The cast also includes Kristian Nairn, Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Rory Kinnear, Con O’Neill, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, David Fane, Joel Fry, Guz Khan and Matt Maher.

Created by Jenkins, who also serves as showrunner, Our Flag Means Death is exec produced by Waititi, Garrett Basch and Dan Halsted.

Jones is represented by CAA and Hansen Jacobson Teller, and Faxon is represented by CAA and Artists First.