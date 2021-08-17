Leonine Picks Up Distribution Rights To Odeon Fiction Spy Series ‘Bonn’

EXCLUSIVE: Leonine Studios will handle world sales for Odeon Fiction’s new high-end German-language spy series Bonn.

The six-part political-thriller, which follows Odeon’s AMC+ series Spy City with Dominic Cooper, recounts the rise of Germany’s Federal Republic after the terror of World War II. It focuses on a young woman who struggles to find her own place in a male-dominated society in the 1950s and the political tug-of-war between German’s two rival intelligence services.

The acting ensemble comprises Mercedes Müller (Goodbye Berlin) in the lead role of Toni, Max Riemelt (Matrix 4), Sebastian Blomberg (The People Vs. Fritz Bauer), Juergen Maurer (Perfume), Katharina Marie Schubert (A Gift From The Gods), Inga Busch (I’m Your Man), Luise von Finckh (Deutschland 89), Julius Feldmeier (Babylon Berlin) and Johanna Gastdorf (The Wave).

Bonn Leonine

Watch on Deadline

Based on an idea by Gerrit Hermans, the series heralds from director and head writer Claudia Garde (The Window). Martin Rehbock and Peter Furrer wrote the screenplays alongside Garde.

Odeon Fiction’s Philip Voges and Fabian Winkelmann produce in cooperation with Wilma Film (Prague) for ARD with Götz Schmedes overseeing for the broadcaster. Executive producer is Caren Toennissen (both WDR).

Financiers include Film- und Medienstiftung NRW, FFF Bayern and the German Motion Picture Fund (GMPF). The series was filmed on locations in the Czech Republic and North Rhine-Westphalia and wrapped shooting in mid-July. The series will air in primetime on Germany’s public network Das Erste.

Odeon Fiction is a Leonine subsidiary but the parent company doesn’t handle licensing for all Odeon content. This is the first new drama the studio has picked up from the producer.