Lee “Scratch” Perry Dies: Reggae, Dub Pioneer And Producer Was 85

Reggae producer, singer and genre legend Lee “Scratch” Perry died in a Jamaica hospital today. He was 85 and no cause of death was given.

Perry was a prolific creative force in music, known for his studio acumen and production work with Bob Marley and the Wailers, the Congos, Adrian Sherwood, the Beastie Boys and many others.

He is credited with the creation of dub, a subgenre of reggae that emerged in the late 1960s.

Born Rainford Hugh Perry, he was honored with the Order of Distinction. That led Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness to issue a statement upon his death.