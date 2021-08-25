‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Lolita Davidovich, Mykelti Williamson, Guillermo Diaz & Dash Mihok Set To Recur On ‘SVU’ Spinoff

NBC is rounding out its Season 2 cast for Law & Order: Organized Crime. Lolita Davidovich, Mykelti Williamson, Guillermo Diaz and Dash Mihok are set for recurring roles on the upcoming season of Dick Wolf’s SVU spinoff series.

Davidovich will play Flutura Briscu. Williamson will portray Preston Webb. Diaz will play Sgt. Bill Brewster. Mihok will portray Reggie Bogdani. Character descriptions are being kept under wraps.

Law & Order: Organized Crime brought Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler character back to the venerable franchise for the first time in 10 years, and revolves around the NYPD organized crime unit led by Stabler.

Danielle Moné Truitt, Tamara Taylor, Ainsley Seiger and Dylan McDermott also star.

Law & Order: Organized Crime was created by Dick Wolf, who executive produces along with showrunner Ilene Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski.

Davidovich previously recurred on ABC’s How to Get Away with Murder and NBC’s Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders. She has appeared as Ray Liotta’s wife on NBC’s Shades of Blue as well as Fox’s The Longest Ride. She also recurred on the second season of HBO’s True Detective and ABC’s Blood & Oil. She’s repped by A3 Artists agency and Michael McConnell at Zero Gravity Management

Williamson is no stranger to Dick Wolf’s drama series, having been tapped for roles in Chicago Med, Chicago P.D. and FBI. His other television work includes series such as Boomtown, 24, Justified, Nashville, The Good Wife and Psych among others. He shared in a SAG Award nomination for his work on the Oscar-nominated film Fences. Williams is repped by Frontline Management, Paradigm and Myman Greenspan

Known for his many seasons on Showtime’s Weeds and Chapelle’s Show for Comedy Central, Diaz starred as Huck on the ABC hit series Scandal and most recently co-starred in the ABC comedy United We Fall. He was also a series regular on the NBC drama Mercy and guest-starred opposite Lena Dunham in HBO’s Girls, Comedy Central’s Broad City and HBO’s High Maintenance. He’s repped by Innovative Artists, Door 24 and Meghan Schumacher Management.

Mihok starred for seven seasons on Showtime’s Ray Donovan as Bunchy Donovan and recently wrapped on the final Ray Donovan movie special. He’ll next been seen co-starring opposite Ben Affleck in Deep Water, directed by Adrian Lyne. Mihok is repped by Gersh and Authentic Literary & Talent Management