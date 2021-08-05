‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Ellen Burstyn To Reprise Emmy-Winning Role

NBC’s Law & Order: Organized Crime is welcoming Ellen Burstyn home during its second season when she’ll reprise the role of Bernadette Stabler, mother of Elliot Stabler (Chris Meloni).

She returns to the franchise as a guest star nearly 13 years after she won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her contribution to the episode of Law & Order: SVU titled “Swing.” Season 2 of Organized Crime is set to premiere Thursday, Sep. 23, at 10 p.m. ET, with Burstyn arriving later this fall.

In Law & Order: Organized Crime, created by Dick Wolf, Meloni’s Elliot Stabler returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. However, the city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he’s been away and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning. Stabler will aim to find absolution and rebuild his life while leading a new elite task force that is taking apart the city’s most powerful criminal syndicates one by one.

The announcement arrives on the heels of the casting of This Is Us star Ron Cephas Jones and British actor Vinnie Jones.

Burstyn is an Academy Award, Emmy, and Tony winner who starred in The Exorcist, The Last Picture Show, and Requiem for a Dream, among others, on the big screen. She most recently appeared in the Showtime series The First Lady and 2020’s Pieces of a Woman.

