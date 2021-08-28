Larry Elder, Leading California Gubernatorial Recall Candidate, Won’t Be Charged For Alleged Domestic Abuse And Gun Brandishing

Talk show host Larry Elder, considered one of the leading candidates to potentially unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom in the upcoming recall election, will not be prosecuted for alleged domestic abuse and gun violations.

Los Angeles prosecutors declined today to pursue his former fiancée’s allegations that he brandished a gun and engaged in domestic abuse six years ago.

There is a one-year statute of limitations on misdemeanor cases, so prosecutors could not pursue the accusations made by Alexandra Datig, who split with Elder in 2015.

Datig claimed in media interviews that Elder brandished a .45-caliber revolver during a 2015 argument about breaking up. She also claimed Elder pushed her in 2014.

“From the beginning, Larry has said that he will stay focused on the issues that animated over 1.7 million Californians to petition for a recall of Gavin Newsom,” Elder’s campaign said in a statement.

The recall election will take place on Sept. 14. Talk show host Elder, a Republican, is one of the front-runners.

In the recall election, voters will be asked two questions. First is whether Governor Gavin Newsom should be recalled. Second is whether, in the event that he is ousted, who should replace him.

Others running to potentially replace Newsom include former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, reality TV personality Caitlyn Jenner, and businessman John Cox.