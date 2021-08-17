Lana Parrilla Joins Anthony Rapp In Vivian Kerr’s Indie Drama ‘Scrap’

EXCLUSIVE: Once Upon a Time alum Lana Parrilla has been set to star alongside Anthony Rapp and writer-director Vivian Kerr in Scrap, an indie drama from producer Rachel Stander and her A Season of Rain banner. Beth Dover, Khleo Thomas, Brad Schmidt and Julianna Layne have also joined the cast of the pic, which is now shooting.

Kerr plays Beth, who has recently been laid off and struggles to maintain the appearance of a successful middle-class lifestyle as she bounces around Los Angeles. Hoping to land a new job and change her situation before her estranged older brother Ben (Rapp) finds out, Beth must confront her own pride before she can reconnect with him and provide for her young daughter Birdy (Layne).

Parrilla, whose most recent credits include Paramount+’s Why Woman Kill, will play Ben’s wife, a successful attorney who is secretly struggling with IVF and re-evaluating her own conflicted relationship with motherhood. Dover plays the principal at Birdy’s school. Schmidt plays Beth’s troubled ex, and Thomas is her potential love interest.

Kerr’s screenplay was a finalist in Final Draft’s Big Break Screenplay Competition; it later became a short film that starred Kerr and Rapp. The adaptation is the directorial debut for Kerr, who as an actor has credits including Grey’s Anatomy, Superstore and Masters of Sex among others.

Kerr is repped by Authentic Talent and Citizen Skull. Parrilla is with Gersh and Untitled Entertainment. Dover is repped by APA and Mosaic.