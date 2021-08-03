Cameras Roll On David Cronenberg Sci-Fi ‘Crimes Of The Future’ With Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart; More Cast Join

Filming is underway in Europe on David Cronenberg’s Crimes Of The Future, starring Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart and Scott Speedman.

Joining the cast are Tanaya Beatty (Yellowstone), Nadia Litz (Big Muddy), Yorgos Karamichos (The Durrells), and Yorgos Pirpassopoulos (Beckett). Also previously announced were Welket Bungué (Berlin Alexanderplatz), Don McKellar (Blindness), and Lihi Kornowski (Losing Alice).

The film shoots in Athens, Greece until September 2021.

The film takes a deep dive into the not-so-distant future where humankind is learning to adapt to its synthetic surroundings. The evolution moves humans beyond their natural state and into a metamorphosis, altering their biological makeup. While some embrace the limitless potential of ‘transhumanism’, others attempt to police it. Either way, “Accelerated Evolution Syndrome”, is spreading fast.

“As we begin filming Crimes Of The Future, just two days into this new adventure with David Cronenberg, it feels like we’ve entered a story he collaborated on with Samuel Beckett and William Burroughs, if that were possible,” said Mortensen. “We are being pulled into a world that is not quite like this or any other, and yet is one that feels strangely familiar, immediate and quite credible. I can’t wait to see where we end up.”

Produced by Robert Lantos, the film reunites Cronenberg with three-time Oscar nominee Mortensen in their fourth collaboration. The movie marks Cronenberg’s first original screenplay since eXistenZ in 1999. The film is also the fourth collaboration between Lantos and Cronenberg.

Panos Papahadzis is producer for Athens-based Argonauts Productions and Steve Solomos is co-producer. Executive producers include Joe Iacono, Thorsten Schumacher, Peter Touche, Christelle Conan, Aida Tannyan, Victor Loewy, and Victor Hadida. Bonnie Do and Laura Lanktree are associate producers.

Production designer is Carol Spier (Crash) and composer is Howard Shore (The Lord Of The Rings Trilogy). Douglas Koch (Funny Boy) is cinematographer, with Mayou Trikerioti (Pari) as costume designer, Dimitris Katsikis (Fugitive Pieces) as art director, and Stefanos Efthymiou is sound recordist.

Pic will be distributed worldwide by distributors including Neon (USA), MK2|Mile End (Canada), Metropolitan (France), Weltkino (Germany, Austria and Switzerland), The Searchers (Benelux), Argonauts Productions (Greece), Front Row (Middle East), Capella (CIS/ the Baltic States), and Moviecloud (Taiwan). Rocket Science is handling international sales.

The Canada-Greece co-production is produced in association with Ingenious Media, Coficine, Telefilm Canada, Bell Media, CBC, and the Harold Greenberg Fund, with the support of EKOME and the GFC.