Kristen Stewart Princess Diana Pic ‘Spencer’ Hitting Theaters This Fall

EXCLUSIVE: NEON is setting a Nov. 5 release date for Pablo Larrain’s Spencer which stars Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana.

The pic takes place during the Christmas holidays with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, when Diana decides to leave her marriage to Prince Charles. Steven Knight penned the script.

Spencer is making its world premiere at Venice and continuing on to TIFF.

NEON previously opened their Cannes Palme d’Or winner Parasite during the second weekend of October 2019 where it logged a huge $131K opening theater average, and continued to make $53.3M at the domestic B.O. and make history at the Oscars as the first foreign language Best Picture winner along with wins for Drector, Screenplay and International Film.