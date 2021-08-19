Korea’s Busan Plans Physical Edition; Zurich Gala Premieres; San Sebastian Adds Joanna Hogg, Radu Jude – Festival Briefs

Busan Planning Physical Edition

South Korea’s Busan International Film Festival is eyeing a physical edition this year, the event has confirmed to Deadline. Despite worsening Covid cases in many Asian nations, including Korea where authorities are reportedly eyeing increased restrictions, organizers of Busan said it did not expect issues with holding an in-person event. Recent Korean festivals including Jeonju and Bifan have successfully been staged and by the time Busan arrives – it runs October 6-15 this year – it is expected that 70% of the Korean population will have received at least their first dose of the vaccine.

Zurich Gala Premieres

Zurich Film Festival has confirmed eight titles that will screen as Gala Premieres at this year’s fest, including two world premieres, namely Florian Gallenberger’s It’s Just A Phase, Honey and Andreas Schmied’s Chasing The Line. Also screening are Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, Yvan Attal’s Les Choses Humaines, Ari Folman’s Where Is Anne Frank, Asghar Farhadi’s A Hero, Joachim Trier’s The Worst Person In The World, and Todd Haynes’ The Velvet Underground.

San Sebastian Zabaltegi-Tabakalera Competition

Spain’s San Sebastian Film Festival has revealed the lineup for its Zabaltegi-Tabakalera selection, the competitive program which will screen 13 features this year. Arriving from other high profile fests are Kirill Serebrennikov’s Cannes Competition pic Petrov’s Flu, Gaspar Noé’s Vortex, Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir: Par II, Radu Jude’s Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn, and Kira Kovalenko’s Un Certain Regard winner Unclenching the Fists. There are two movies arriving from this year’s Venice Horizons section: Kiro Russo’s El Gran Movimiento and Peter Kerekes’ 107 Mothers. Also screening are Laura Wandel’s Playground, Noémie Merlant’s Mi Iubita, Mon Amour, Jean-Gabriel Périot’s Fragments, Florence Miailhe’s The Crossing, and Kyoshi Sugita’s Haruhara-san’s Recorder.