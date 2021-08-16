‘King Richard’ Breakout Demi Singleton Signs With M88

EXCLUSIVE: Demi Singleton (King Richard, Godfather of Harlem) has signed with M88 for representation.

Singleton is an actress, singer, and dancer originally from New Orleans, Louisiana, who plays tennis great Serena Williams in King Richard, the anticipated sports drama from Warner Bros. which is set for release in theaters and on HBO Max on November 19.

In Reinaldo Marcus Green’s (Monsters and Men) film about Richard Williams—the father of athletes Serena and Venus Williams, who drove them to greatness—the actress appears alongside Will Smith, Saniyya Sidney and more.

Singleton is known on the TV side for her turn as Harlem crime boss Bumpy Johnson’s (Forest Whitaker) granddaughter Margaret in Epix’s Godfather of Harlem, which recently returned for the back half of its second season.

The actress previously appeared on Broadway in School of Rock The Musical, as well as Disney’s The Lion King, playing Young Nala in the latter title.

Watch on Deadline

She first moved to New York City at the age of three, then beginning to train with New York’s finest teachers in music, dance, and acting. She began playing the cello when she was four, studying for six years at a rigorous music conservatory for children in Brooklyn, NY, where she learned to play instruments by ear, and is also trained in classical ballet.

Singleton continues to be represented by CESD Talent Agency.